版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 11日 星期五 05:10 BJT

Brazilian builder Odebrecht to invest $8.35 bln in 2013 -CEO

BRASILIA Jan 10 Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht plans to invest 17 billion reais ($8.35 billion) in 2013, Chief Executive Marcelo Odebrecht told reporters on Thursday.

Odebrecht is interested in a range of infrastructure projects including sanitation and logistics, he said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐