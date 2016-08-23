Moody's downgrades Brazil's Odebrecht construction company

SAO PAULO Aug 22 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded the credit ratings of two units of Odebrecht SA, the
engineering and construction company and the financial holding
entity, citing liquidity and reputational risks for the
Brazilian conglomerate, which is one of the main targets of the
country widest-ever corruption probe.
The downgrades affect $3.1 billion in debt issued by
Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção SA, the largest engineering
and construction company in Latin America, and Odebrecht Finance
Ltd. In a statement on Monday, Moody's analyst
Cristiane Spercel cited a 17 percent backlog reduction and a
cash burn of $660 million in the first quarter of this year as
reasons for the downgrade.
Moodys said Odebrecht's collaboration with the
so-called 'Operation Car Wash' bribery investigation and a
leniency agreement with authorities are "paramount" to removing
uncertainties about the engineering company's operating
sustainability.
But the terms of any such agreement has not yet been
disclosed and sizeable monetary fines could further erode the
engineering firm's liquidity, Moody's said.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Rigby)