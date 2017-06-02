UPDATE 1-Ecuador arrests five, including VP's relative, in Odebrecht sweep

(Adds details of investigation)
By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, June 2 Ecuador arrested five people on
Friday, including a relative of the vice president, and raided
several companies as part of a local investigation into
Brazilian construction company Odebrecht's corruption scandal.
The state prosecutor's office did not provide names, but
Vice President Jorge Glas, who oversaw the oil and
infrastructure sectors while serving as strategic sectors
minister, said a relative of his was among the detained.
The arrests took place after Chief Prosecutor Carlos Baca
met with Brazil's attorney general on Thursday to receive
information from plea bargain deals.
In over a dozen raids, authorities found cash, luxury cars,
weapons, jewels, a check from Odebrecht for $980,000, and
documents linked to the case, the prosecutor's office said.
"Those detained and the raided companies are part of a wider
web of organized crime that involved and had as its center the
company Odebrecht," Baca told journalists, adding he would
return to Brazil to obtain more information.
Glas has been accused by a fugitive former oil minister of
being "the ringleader" of a bribe network in the energy sector.
A childhood friend of leftist ex-President Rafael Correa who
also served as his vice president, Glas has consistently denied
any wrongdoing and on Friday called for a full investigation.
"According to the information I have, a relative of mine is
being investigated. Everything should be investigated and
justice had," he told journalists.
Local media reported an uncle of Glas had been arrested.
The police also raided the home of the national comptroller,
Carlos Polit, according to his lawyer Hernan Ulloa, who accused
authorities of violating due process because Polit was abroad
for health reasons.
Odebrecht SA allegedly paid $33.5 million in
bribes to secure contracts in Ecuador. The opposition says the
ruling Country Alliance party was slow to investigate, although
Correa rejected that.
"Odebrecht, the corrupt and corrupting company, apparently
did as it pleased during its entire time in Ecuador," said new
President Lenin Moreno during a meeting with his ministers in
the coastal city of Babahoyo.
(Additional reporting by Jose Llangari, writing by Alexandra
Ulmer; editing by Frances Kerry and Marguerita Choy)