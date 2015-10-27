Brazil's Odebrecht, Spain's Acciona to build Quito metro

QUITO/SAO PAULO Oct 27 The city of Quito,
Ecuador, on Tuesday awarded a $1.5 billion contract to build
part of its metro to a consortium led by Brazilian conglomerate
Odebrecht SA and Spain's Acciona SA.
The project was auctioned to the lowest costing bidder after
several delays as the Andean city struggled to obtain financing
for Ecuador's first metro.
Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering firm, said in
a statement it would sign the contract, worth $1.72 billion,
once taxes are accounted for, within 60 days.
The deal came as Odebrecht's CEO and other senior executives
are in jail in Brazil, facing trial for corruption. Brazilian
prosecutors say the family-run conglomerate may have led what
they call a cartel of engineering firms that allegedly
overcharged state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
and used the excess funds to bribe politicians and executives.
Odebrecht denies the accusations. The conglomerate accounts
for nearly three-quarters of infrastructure built by Brazilian
companies abroad. Authorities in Colombia, Panama and Peru are
collaborating with Brazil or also investigating potential
corruption in Odebrecht projects.
Mauricio Anderson, manager of Metro Quito, said he saw no
problem with Odebrecht winning the contract in Ecuador as four
multi-lateral lenders had evaluated the entire process and had
no objections.
The Quito mayor's office is financing 63 percent of the
project with support from the Interamerican Development Bank,
the World Bank and others.
Acciona had previously been awarded a contract for the first
phase of the metro project.
