Canada's Brookfield to buy Odebrecht Ambiental - source

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS Aug 17 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has signed a preliminary contract to buy Brazilian engineering conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht's 70 percent stake in water and sewage group Odebrecht Ambiental, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source said the deal was done at an equity value of 5.3 billion real ($1.65 billion), which implies an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) multiple of 8.5 times. Odebrecht S.A. will cash out 3.4 billion real, he added.
Odebrecht Group will retain the right to develop its water concession projects outside Brasil and Brookfield will re-brand Odebrecht Ambiental, which was named Foz until 2012.
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
($1 = 3.2025 Brazilian reais)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
