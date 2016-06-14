UPDATE 2-Odebrecht in talks to sell Peru pipeline, sources say

(Adds Odebrecht comment, background)
By Andrés González and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
MADRID/SAO PAULO, June 14 Odebrecht SA, Latin
America's largest engineering company, is in advanced talks to
sell a 55 percent stake in a Peruvian gas pipeline project, and
Ferrovial SA and another three companies have emerged
as potential bidders, two sources familiar with the transaction
said on Tuesday.
According to the sources, who asked for anonymity because
the process is under way, Odebrecht and the bidders were waiting
for the outcome of Peru's presidential election to move forward
with the plan. Odebrecht aims to raise between $2.2 billion and
$2.5 billion from the sale, the first source added.
Gasoducto Sur Peruano, a 30-year concession to build and
operate more than 1,000 km (600 miles) of natural gas pipelines
across Peru's southern region, needs $5 billion in investments
in coming years. Odebrecht is exiting the pipeline
and another three Peru projects as a corruption probe in its
home country, Brazil, undercuts its access to credit.
In a statement, Odebrecht said it has hired banks and is
analyzing proposals jointly with project partners Enagas SA
and Graña y Montero SA. Madrid-based
Ferrovial, a construction and infrastructure management company,
declined to comment.
As a consequence of the corruption probe, known in Brazil as
"Operation Car Wash," many of Odebrecht's 15 subsidiaries are
refinancing up to 35 billion reais ($10 billion) in loans, and
stepping up asset sales, Reuters reported recently, citing
sources.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in advanced
talks to buy control of Odebrecht's water and sewage unit for
around 6 billion reais, another source with direct knowledge of
the transaction said on Tuesday.
Odebrecht owns 70 percent of Odebrecht Ambiental, as the
water and sewage unit is known, with the remaining held by a
worker severance fund run by Brazilian state-controlled lender
Caixa Econômica Federal.
'UNCONVENTIONAL INVESTMENT'
In March, Salvador, Brazil-based Odebrecht pledged to
collaborate with the Car Wash probe, after prosecutors uncovered
an office at the group dedicated to paying bribes on work for
Brazil state-controlled companies, World Cup soccer stadiums and
Olympic legacy projects.
Odebrecht is also selling a stake in a Colombian project,
the first source added.
According to the first source, a consortium led by an
unidentified Chinese company has also showed interest in the
Peru project.
Excluding debt, the project should require equity of
around$700 million, brokerage Haitong Securities said in a
investor note.
"For Ferrovial, this would be an unconventional investment,
so this highlights Ferrovial's difficulties in finding good
investment opportunities in its traditional segments of
motorways and airport infrastructure, in our view," Haitong
said.
Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, which first reported the
talks on Tuesday, said Ferrovial could team up with Spain's
Enagas, which owns 25 percent of Gasoducto Sur Peruano.
Enagas would acquire another 6 percent of the pipeline, the
paper said, citing unnamed sources. Enagas also declined to
comment.
Odebrecht is being advised on the Peruvian pipeline project
deal by Lima-based investment bank Credicorp Capital and SMBC
Nikko Securities.
($1 = 3.4785 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo, Silvio
Cascione in Brasilia, and Robert Hetz and Paul Day in Madrid;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)