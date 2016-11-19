UPDATE 2-Peru considers rescinding Odebrecht's pipeline contract -source

(Adds comments from separate source on when government would be
able to rescind contract)
By Mitra Taj
LIMA Nov 18 Peru is considering rescinding
Odebrecht SA's $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract after
the Brazilian company's attempt to sell its majority stake in
the project got snagged on corruption concerns, a government
source said Friday.
As a condition to buying Odebrecht's stake, a
Sempra Energy-led consortium asked to remove a clause in the
contract that could hold it liable for any corruption during the
awarding of the project, said the source, who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
The government of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has
refused to remove the clause from the contract and is growing
impatient as it seeks to untangle billions in stalled
infrastructure projects to bolster growth, the source said.
Odebrecht, entangled in a vast corruption investigation in
neighboring Brazil, must exit the pipeline project in order for
a group of banks to disburse a $4.1 billion loan needed to
finance its construction.
If Sempra does not change its mind on the clause and close
the deal, the government could rescind the contract as soon as
the end of the month and hold a new auction to find a company to
build and operate the pipeline, the source said. Sempra would be
welcome to bid on the project, the source added.
A separate source with direct knowledge of negotiations said
the government would have no legal basis for rescinding the
contract until early next year when the concession holder must
meet deadlines on advancing the project. The source, who spoke
on the condition of anonymity because negotiations are still
ongoing, also said the clause on corruption has been discussed
by both companies.
It was unclear what rescinding the contract would mean for
Odebrecht, which has been trying to sell off assets to cut its
bloated debt in the wake of a massive graft scandal in Brazil.
Odebrecht, Sempra Energy and Techint Group, part of the
Sempra-led consortium, did not respond to requests for comment.
The 34-year concession to build and operate the pipeline was
awarded to Odebrecht in 2014 after its sole competitor - a
Sempra-led group - was disqualified the day of the auction for
making last-minute changes to the share each company held in the
consortium.
Public prosecutors in Peru have been investigating potential
wrongdoing in the bidding process, which Odebrecht and public
officials have denied.
Prosecutors carrying out a separate investigation have
alleged ex-president Ollanta Humala, whose term ended in July,
of taking illicit funds from Odebrecht.
Humala and Odebrecht have denied wrongdoing in Peru.
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Bernard Orr)