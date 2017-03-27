Brazil's Odebrecht O&G mulls out-of-court workout -sources

| SAO PAULO, March 27
SAO PAULO, March 27 Odebrecht Óleo & Gás SA, the
offshore oil drilling firm owned by Brazil's Odebrecht SA
, could seek an out-of-court reorganization with
creditors to speed up the restructuring of $5 billion in debts,
two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.
According to the people, an out-of-court workout would help
the company known as OOG bind minority creditors to a
restructuring that is accepted by a relevant majority of banks,
bondholders and suppliers. Filing for bankruptcy protection is
not an option for OOG, the people said.
The one-year-old process, which is in advanced stages, could
drag on for longer because of OOG's difficulty contacting
hundreds of individual bondholders, the first person said.
Sources told Reuters last month that parent Odebrecht hoped to
conclude the driller's restructuring plan in March.
A workout usually sets a limit on the influence of those
investors in the upcoming rounds of a company's debt
restructuring plan. The people spoke under condition of
anonymity, because terms of the restructuring remain private.
In a statement, OOG declined to confirm whether it is
considering an out-of-court workout, noting that it "remains in
constructive talks with creditors to bolster the company's
short- and long-term financial positions amid a challenging oil
and gas industry environment."
By opting for such a solution, OOG would aim to gain an edge
in coordinating disparate groups of creditors, discussing
contractual and default terms with them, and keeping all
creditors engaged in a voluntary restructuring process, one of
the people said.
The price on OOG's 6.625 percent dollar bond due in October
2022 shed 0.5 cent to 30.375 cents on the dollar
on Monday. Since restructuring talks began in around April last
year, price on the note have more than doubled from an all-time
low of 12 cents.
In recent months, OOG and bondholders discussed putting off
payments on principal and interest, as well as amortization
payments on OOG's notes maturing in 2021 and 2022.
OOG raised over $3 billion from bond sales to fund the
construction of offshore drilling ships that are now leased to
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
Over the past few years, OOG has issued debt through special
purpose vehicles such as Odebrecht Offshore Drilling Finance Ltd
, Odebrecht Drilling Norbe VIII/IX Ltd and
Odebrecht Oil & Gas Finance Ltd.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Shumaker)