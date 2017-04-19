Rio airport operator to restructure debt with Brazil government

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 The consortium running
Rio de Janeiro's international airport obtained permission from
Brazil's government on Wednesday to restructure 4.5 billion
reais ($1.43 billion) worth of licensing payments over the next
three years, which may pave the way for the entry of a new
partner.
In a statement, RIOGaleão said it paid the remaining 919.4
million reais of last year's licensing fee installment that was
overdue, and pledged to honor future installments through 2020.
The accord will facilitate RIOGaleão's efforts to attract new
partners, the statement said.
RIOGaleão is formed by a unit of Brazilian engineering
conglomerate Odebrecht SA and Singapore's Changi Airport Group
Pte Ltd.
($1 = 3.1404 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Sandra Maler)