UPDATE 1-Odebrecht lenders to forgo early debt repayment after M&A deal

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA
have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and
sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the
embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to
restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
In a Tuesday statement, Odebrecht said lenders
allowed it to keep the 2.5 billion reais in proceeds from the
sale of a 70 percent stake in Odebrecht Ambiental SA to
replenish cash. That amount is enough to cover Odebrecht's cash
needs for about two years, the statement said.
The accord signals the willingness of Odebrecht's lenders to
give it more time to reorganize amid fallout from a massive
bribery probe. In recent months, some analysts and newspaper
reports have speculated that the extent of the probe could force
the group to seek an in-court reorganization.
The sale of Odebrecht Ambiental to an investor group led by
Brookfield Asset Management Inc took longer than
expected to close due to protracted due diligence and fears that
Odebrecht's involvement in the scandal could hurt the utility's
business, people familiar with the matter said.
The scandal known as "Operation Car Wash" has almost shut
Odebrecht's access to credit and new construction contracts in
Brazil and a dozen countries. Odebrecht and banks are currently
renegotiating about 30 billion reais in loans.
Prosecutors in Brazil allege Odebrecht and rivals colluded
to overcharge state firms for contracts, then used part of the
extra proceeds to bribe politicians in Brazil and abroad.
Odebrecht is negotiating graft-related fines with several
Latin American countries to prevent upcoming elections across
the region from putting the brakes on planned asset sales. Some
asset sales that may soon be announced include Odebrecht's exit
from a consortium running Rio de Janeiro's international
airport.
($1 = 3.1470 reais)
