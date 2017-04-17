China's HNA nears deal to buy Odebrecht's Brazil airport stake - source

| SAO PAULO, April 17
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co
Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering
conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest
international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on
Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over
licensing rights.
The Chinese company, which is part of HNA Group Co Ltd, is
currently conducting due diligence proceedings that could lead
to the purchase of the approximately 30 percent stake that
Odebrecht has in the Rio de Janeiro international airport,
commonly known as Galeão, said the person.
As a condition to a deal, Odebrecht and partner Changi
Airports International Pte Ltd of Singapore will pour 900
million reais ($290 million) into the investment vehicle
managing Galeão, representing payment of past-due operating
licensing fees, the person said. The payment is expected to take
place as early as this week, the person added.
Odebrecht and Changi have a combined 51 percent of Galeão,
with Brazil's civil aviation infrastructure authority Infraero
the remainder. The consortium failed to pay the licensing
installment last year, citing a cash crunch amid Brazil's
harshest recession on record.
Odebrecht declined to comment. HNA and Changi press
representatives did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking
comment.
The person, who requested anonymity because terms of the
transaction remain private, declined to elaborate on a potential
timetable or a value for the deal.
The move underscores how Odebrecht, the largest Latin
American infrastructure conglomerate, is disposing of assets to
stay current on about 76 billion reais of net debt and weather
the impact of its involvement in Brazil's worst corruption
scandal. The scandal has almost fully shut Odebrecht's access to
credit and new contracts in Brazil and almost a dozen countries.
Brazil's government wants Odebrecht's exit from the
consortium to settle the airport's licensing problems, Reuters
reported on March 28. The installment in arrears totaled 800
million reais, and another 1 billion reais is coming due in
coming months.
The fate of pending asset sales outside Brazil is
increasingly dependent on how quickly governments across Latin
America and Africa decide penalties for Odebrecht, which
admitted to paying bribes to win projects in recent years.
Several planned divestitures like the Galeão stake, Angola's
Catoca mining project and a 28 percent stake in Brazil's Santo
Antônio hydropower dam could be finalized later this year,
Reuters reported on Feb. 22, citing people directly involved in
the plans.
Earlier, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie sentenced
Odebrecht to pay $2.6 billion in fines related to the corruption
case. Dearie's decision is seen as helping Odebrecht resolve
legal problems related to the scandal, accelerating a thorough
restructuring taking place at the Brazilian
conglomerate.
($1 = 3.1032 reais)
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Cynthia Osterman)