New Issue- Odebrecht Finance adds $450 mln in notes

Oct 23 Odebrecht Finance Ltd, on
Monday added $450 million of senior notes to an existing issue
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The notes are guaranteed by Construtora Norberto Odebrecht
SA. 
    BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Banco Bradesco and Citigroup
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ODEBRECHT FINANCE

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    06/26/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 116.266  FIRST PAY   12/26/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.95 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 299.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

