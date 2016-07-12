AMC Entertainment to buy London-based Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 AMC Entertainment Holdings said it would buy London-based Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group from private equity firm Terra Firma in a deal valued at about 921 million pounds ($1.21 billion).
AMC said it would assume 407 million pounds of net debt as a part of the deal.
AMC also said it was committed to its deal to acquire Carmike Cinemas Inc. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.