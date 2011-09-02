Crispin Odey's MAC hedge fund down 13 pct in August

| LONDON, Sept 2
LONDON, Sept 2 Odey Asset Management, one of
Europe's biggest hedge fund firms with around $7 billion in
assets, saw one of its main portfolios fall 13 percent in
August, as fund manager Crispin Odey's bullish stance on stocks
was hit by tumbling global markets.
The fall in the Odey MAC fund, was confirmed by the
London-based firm and which compares with a 7 percent drop in
the FTSE 100 index, leaves the fund down around 13 percent so
far this year.
"We're still positive on markets," Odey Chief Executive
David Stewart told Reuters. "The market's done that so we've
done that (fallen)."
"Neuroses on world growth will pass, they were overdone in
August. There may be a bit more to come, but looking at monthly
(economic) figures is a bit silly."
The drop comes as many equity hedge funds battle falling
markets and sharp volatility. Hedge Fund Research's HFRX index
shows equity hedge funds fell 5.6 percent in August, taking
year-to-date losses to 14.2 percent.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)