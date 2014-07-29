BRIEF-Sky Deutschland shareholder says BSkyB's offer undervalues company

BRIEF-General Moly Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29 Odey Asset Management LLP:
* Holder of approximately 8 pct of issued share capital of Sky Deutschland AG, notes BSkyB's formal announcement regarding integration of European pay-TV operations of 21st Century Fox
* Does not intend to tender its shares in this proposed offer
* Continues to believe that current proposal, effectively a nil premium takeover offer to minority shareholders of Sky Deutschland AG, significantly understates value of company. Further company coverage: [BSY.L FOXA.O]
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility