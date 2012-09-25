Odyssey Marine defers sunken silver salvage to spring

Sept 25 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc said it would delay retrieving millions of ounces of silver from two shipwrecks in the North Atlantic until next spring due to weather conditions, sending its stock down 20 percent.

Odyssey, famous for finding the $500 million Black Swan wreck off Portugal in 2007, posted a loss in the quarter ended June and had said it expected to recoup its losses from selling the silver it recovered from the SS Gairsoppa and SS Mantola.

The SS Gairsoppa was a 412-foot steel-hulled cargo ship torpedoed by a German U-boat during World War Two off the coast of Ireland. Mantola met the same fate in the same area during World War One.

The salvage firm has not disclosed the exact location of the wrecks.

Odyssey, which has already recovered about $44 million in silver bullion from the Gairsoppa, said it believes the ship still holds about 1.8 million ounces of insured silver and a large amount of uninsured silver.

At current prices, the insured silver is worth about $60 million.

The company said it believes there may be 600,000 ounces of insured silver, worth about $20.4 million, on the SS Mantola.

Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company were down 20 percent at $2.95 in morning trade on Nasdaq on Tuesday.