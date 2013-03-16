OC Oerlikon has 1.2 bln Sfr warchest -interim head to paper

* Interim CEO says Oerlikon to stick to acquisitions after CEO steps down

* Says group could strengthen vacuum and coating units with buys

* Says CEO Buscher didn't leave due to disagreement with Vekselberg

ZURICH, March 16 Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon has a warchest worth some 1.2 billion Swiss francs, its interim head said, signalling no change to its policy on acquisitions following the surprise departure of its chief executive.

"Our strong financial position would allow us to spend about 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.28 billion) on potential acquisitions while keeping our debt at an acceptable level," Juerg Fedier was quoted as saying in an interview on Saturday with business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"Due to the structure of our portfolio, the vacuum and coating segments would be in focus, but investment in other businesses cannot be ruled out either."

Fedier, who is the firm's Chief Finance Officer, said CEO Michael Buscher, who stepped down on Thursday, did so for personal reasons and "not because of strategic differences within the management or with the board".

Media had speculated Buscher left due to differences of opinion with Oerlikon's main shareholder Viktor Vekselberg.

Buscher had helped put the company back on track from 2010, notably by selling its solar unit and parts of its textile business.

Fedier gave no details on when a transaction might be expected, and declined to comment on a possible interest in peer Sulzer's coating unit Metco.

($1 = 0.9388 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by John Stonestreet)