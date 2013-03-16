OC Oerlikon has 1.2 bln Sfr warchest -interim head to paper

* Interim CEO says Oerlikon to stick to acquisitions after
ZURICH, March 16 Swiss industrial group OC
Oerlikon has a warchest worth some 1.2 billion Swiss
francs, its interim head said, signalling no change to its
policy on acquisitions following the surprise departure of its
chief executive.
"Our strong financial position would allow us to spend about
1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.28 billion) on potential
acquisitions while keeping our debt at an acceptable level,"
Juerg Fedier was quoted as saying in an interview on Saturday
with business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"Due to the structure of our portfolio, the vacuum and
coating segments would be in focus, but investment in other
businesses cannot be ruled out either."
Fedier, who is the firm's Chief Finance Officer, said CEO
Michael Buscher, who stepped down on Thursday, did so for
personal reasons and "not because of strategic differences
within the management or with the board".
Media had speculated Buscher left due to differences of
opinion with Oerlikon's main shareholder Viktor Vekselberg.
Buscher had helped put the company back on track from 2010,
notably by selling its solar unit and parts of its textile
business.
Fedier gave no details on when a transaction might be
expected, and declined to comment on a possible interest in peer
Sulzer's coating unit Metco.
($1 = 0.9388 Swiss francs)
