Oerlikon taps former Siemens executive as CEO to spur reorganisation

ZURICH, March 1 Swiss manufacturer OC Oerlikon
named former Siemens' power and gas boss
Roland Fischer as chief executive on Tuesday as it looks to
reorganise its drives division.
Fischer replaces Brice Koch, whose final year at Oerlikon
saw the company report a net loss of 418 million Swiss francs
($419.22 million) driven by restructuring charges and a 476
million franc goodwill writedown at its drives business.
The drives business, whose gears go into Lamborghini sports
cars as well as mining and construction vehicles, is to be
reorganised "to allow for future value-creating options", the
company said in a statement.
"The Group expects 2016, and also 2017, to remain
challenging," it said.
Oerlikon said its sales fell 5.5 percent to 2.7 billion
francs for the full year.
Its shares opened 3 percent down at 0800 GMT.
Order intake at the drives business fell to 571 million
francs from 781 million hurt but weaker demand from the oil and
gas industry.
Orders were also down for textile machinery, falling to 733
million francs from 901 million as Chinese demand plunged.
There was better news in surface solutions, where thin-film
coatings designed to increase durability of industrial equipment
including turbines performed well, boosting orders to 1.23
billion francs from 965 million.
Fischer left Siemens in January 2015, where he led a power
and gas business which had annual sales of 12.7 billion euros
($13.82 billion).
($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Jason Neely)