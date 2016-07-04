Turkish parcel firm Aras Kargo wants to buy back Austrian Post's stake

VIENNA, July 4 Turkish parcel delivery firm Aras
Kargo wants to buy back Austrian Post's 25 percent
stake in the company so it can better pursue its own
international expansion, it said on Monday.
The Austrian group said in June it would exercise an option
to buy 50 percent from the founding Aras family in addition to
the stake it has held since 2013 in a move to set itself up for
increasing international competition in the parcel delivery
business from companies such as Amazon.
CEO Evrim Aras said Austrian Post was not the right partner
to realize its vision of becoming a global brand.
"For this reason, we are ready to buy back the 25 percent
stake Austrian Post holds," he said in an emailed statement.
Austrian Post declined Aras' offer, saying it would stick to
its plan to increase the stake.
"We are committed to the contract," a spokesman for the
majority state-owned group said. Should no agreement be reached,
a longstanding legal dispute may ensue, he said.
Aras Kargo operates the widest distribution network in
Turkey with 13 regional hubs and more than 12,000 staff,
generating annual revenue of around 280 million euros ($311.19
million).
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)