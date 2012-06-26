版本:
New Issue-Oesterreichische Kontrollbank sells $1.5 bln notes

June 26 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB)
 on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of global notes, said
market sources.
    BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 1.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/06/2015
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.861   FIRST PAY   01/06/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  07/03/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 116 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

