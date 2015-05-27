Office Depot will pay fine of $3.4 mln over office chair defects

CHICAGO May 27 Office Depot said on Wednesday it will pay $3.4 million to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to settle the commission's inquiry into the company's product safety reporting compliance for defective office chairs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the settlement agreement earlier on Wednesday related to Office Depot's failure to report defects in two models of office chairs.

"The payment is a settlement of disputed claims, not an admission by Office Depot or a determination by the commission that the company violated any reporting requirements," spokeswoman Karen Denning told Reuters. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)