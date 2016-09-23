版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 00:35 BJT

Office Depot to sell European operations to Aurelius Group

Sept 23 Office Depot Inc said on Friday it would sell its European operations to the Aurelius Group, an investment company, four months after the office supplies retailer said it would explore strategic alternatives for the business.

The company, which did not disclose a deal value, said the sale would be structured as an equity sale for "nominal consideration." (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐