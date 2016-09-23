Office Depot to sell European operations to Aurelius Group

Sept 23 Office Depot Inc said on Friday it would sell its European operations to the Aurelius Group, an investment company, four months after the office supplies retailer said it would explore strategic alternatives for the business.

The company, which did not disclose a deal value, said the sale would be structured as an equity sale for "nominal consideration." (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)