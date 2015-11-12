EU regulators extend Staples, Office Depot probe to March 2

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 - European Union antitrust regulators have
extended their investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples'
$6.3 billion bid for rival Office Depot by
about three weeks to March 2 after the companies asked for more
time.
The European Commission, which had a previous deadline of
Feb. 10, launched a full investigation into the deal in
September, worried this could mean price hikes.
Staples may have to offer concessions such as asset sales to
counter such concerns.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also examining the
takeover which has already secured the green light in Australia,
New Zealand and China.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)