Staples wins EU approval for $6.3 bln Office Depot buy

BRUSSELS Feb 10 U.S. office supplies company
Staples gained EU approval on Wednesday for its
proposed $6.3-billion takeover of Office Depot after
agreeing to sell some of its U.S. peer's European activities.
The assets to be sold off are Office Depot's contract
distribution business in Europe and its entire business in
Sweden.
"The commitments remove the entire overlap between the
merging companies in all markets where concerns were raised,
thus ensuring that an important alternative will remain
available on these highly concentrated markets," the European
Commission said in a statement.
