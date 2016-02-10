Staples wins EU approval for $6.3 bln Office Depot buy

BRUSSELS Feb 10 U.S. office supplies company Staples gained EU approval on Wednesday for its proposed $6.3-billion takeover of Office Depot after agreeing to sell some of its U.S. peer's European activities.

The assets to be sold off are Office Depot's contract distribution business in Europe and its entire business in Sweden.

"The commitments remove the entire overlap between the merging companies in all markets where concerns were raised, thus ensuring that an important alternative will remain available on these highly concentrated markets," the European Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)