UPDATE 1-Staples wins EU approval for $6.3 bln Office Depot buy

Feb 10 Staples Inc's proposed takeover
of Office Depot Inc has been approved by European
regulators after the U.S. office supplies retailer agreed to
sell some of the European operations of its smaller rival.
The approval comes two months after the U.S. antitrust
regulator filed a complaint to block the $6.3-billion deal on
concerns that it would reduce competition for nationwide
contracts for office supplies in the United States.
Staples said on Wednesday that it agreed to sell Office
Depot's contract distribution business in Europe and all
operations in Sweden.
The companies will also divest Office Depot's retail, online
and catalog operations in Europe.
"The commitments remove the entire overlap between the
merging companies in all markets where concerns were raised,
thus ensuring that an important alternative will remain
available on these highly concentrated markets," the European
Commission said in a statement.
Besides the litigation with the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission, the companies are facing heavy scrutiny from the
Canadian Competition Bureau.
Staples had said it was willing to continue talks with the
FTC to address the regulator's concerns.
The acquisition has been approved in Australia, New Zealand,
China and Europe.
