Office Depot says looking at shareholder return alternatives

May 16 Office Depot Inc said on Monday
it was looking at "various capital structure and shareholder
return alternatives", a week after its planned merger with
Staples Inc was terminated because of antitrust
concerns.
Office Depot said it had hired Bain & Co to help finalize a
strategic review of its business.
Staples and Office Depot said on Tuesday they would
terminate their planned merger after a U.S. federal judge
ordered the deal temporarily halted due to antitrust concerns.
Staples said last week it expects to buy back shares worth
about $100 million in 2016.
