UPDATE 1-Office Depot considering sale of some European operations

May 16 Office Depot Inc said on Monday
it was considering selling some of its European operations,
nearly a week after the No. 2 office supply chain and bigger
rival Staples Inc called off their merger due to
antitrust concerns.
Staples in February agreed to sell Office Depot's contract
distribution business and its retail, online and catalog
operations in Europe, in addition to all operations in Sweden to
win approval for its $6.3 billion takeover of Office Depot from
European regulators.
Office Depot had earlier completed a restructuring of its
European operations in 2015.
The company said it expected disruption from the terminated
deal to continue into the current quarter.
A U.S. federal judge last week ordered the deal be
temporarily halted because of antitrust concerns, forcing the
companies to abandon the merger.
Office Depot said on Monday it was also looking at "various
capital structure and shareholder return alternatives".
Shares of the company rose 2.3 percent to $3.57 in
after-hours trading.
Office Depot, which operates about 1,800 stores, said on an
investor call that it was on track to close 400 outlets in the
current year and would consider shutting down more.
Boca Raton, Florida-based Office Depot said in a statement
it had hired Bain & Co to help finalize a strategic review of
its business.
