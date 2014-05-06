Office Depot to close 400 U.S. stores, posts loss

May 6 Office Depot Inc said it would close at least 400 stores in the United States as shoppers shift their office supply purchases to e-retailers, mass market chains and drugstores.

Office Depot, which also reported a quarterly net loss, said it expects to close 150 stores this year.

The total store closures will generate annual run-rate savings of at least $75 million by the end of 2016 and will start adding to profit in 2015, the company said.

Office Depot posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $109 million, or 21 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 29. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)