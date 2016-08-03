Office Depot says sales fall for 7th straight quarter

Aug 3 Office Depot Inc's quarterly sales fell for the seventh straight quarter, hit by competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc that have been discounting school supplies.

The company also said it would close 300 stores in the next three years in addition to the 400 it had shuttered by the end of the second quarter.

Office Depot also said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its European business.

The company's revenue fell 6.5 percent to $3.22 billion in the second quarter ended June 25. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)