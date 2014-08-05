UPDATE 1-Office Depot raises operating profit forecast

(Adds forecast, details, background, shares)
Aug 5 Office supply retailer Office Depot Inc
raised its full-year adjusted operating income forecast,
saying cost savings from the closure of some U.S. stores were
expected to be higher than previously anticipated.
The company's shares rose 4 percent before the bell.
Office Depot's sales jumped nearly 59 percent in the second
quarter ended June 28, helped by the acquisition of smaller
rival OfficeMax.
Office Depot said in May that it would close 400 stores in
the United States by the end of 2016, with 165 stores closing
this year.
" ... We have increased the expected annual run-rate
synergies from (the store closures) to at least $100 million by
the end of 2016, from our prior outlook of at least $75
million," Chief Executive Roland Smith said in a statement.
The company raised its adjusted operating income forecast
for the year ending December to at least $200 million from at
least $160 million.
Office Depot bought OfficeMax in November to better compete
with online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc,
drugstores and wholesale retail chains such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, which are attracting shoppers with their lower
priced offerings.
Net loss attributable to Office Depot shareholders widened
to $190 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter
from $64 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Office Depot's sales were $3.84 billion compared with $2.42
billion in the year-earlier quarter, which did not include
OfficeMax sales.
Excluding items, Office Depot posted a loss of 2 cents per
share and revenue of $3.78 billion for the second quarter.
Analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue
of $3.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Office Depot's shares closed at $5.11 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)