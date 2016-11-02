UPDATE 1-Office Depot bets on N. America as it looks to exit int'l ops

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Office Depot Inc said it expects to slow the decline in sales to businesses in North America as it wins new contracts, signaling a pay off in its efforts to regroup after a failed attempt to merge with Staples Inc .
Office Depot, the No. 2 office supplies retailer, has reported seven quarters of falling sales in its 'business solutions division', including in the latest third quarter.
"We are beginning to win new business and have a strong start to rebuilding our contract sales pipeline," outgoing Chief Executive Roland Smith said on a conference call with analysts.
Office Depot shares were up about 15 percent at $3.51 on Wednesday, set for their best one-day percentage gain in more than a year and a half.
Office Depot and larger rival Staples mainly compete with each other to provide pens, paper, file folders and other "consumable office supplies" to Fortune 100 companies through contracts.
However, they also have to contend with Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc to sell office supplies to consumers, who are increasingly using lesser stationery than before.
In response, Office Depot and Staples have, in an effort to become nimbler, been closing larger stores and opening smaller-format stores, especially since their attempt to merge fell through in May.
Office Depot is also aiming to shut down its international operations. The company exited Europe last month and on Wednesday said it is looking for buyers for its operations in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and mainland China. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Savio D'Souza)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.