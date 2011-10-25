版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 25日 星期二 22:02 BJT

UPDATE 3-Office Depot results a bit weaker than expected

 (Updates stock activity)
 Oct 25 Office Depot Inc ODP.N reported a
small quarterly loss, excluding items, on Tuesday, as U.S.
shoppers cut back on buying computers and other such goods when
they shopped for back-to-school gear.
 Office Depot, the second-largest office supply chain behind
Staples Inc (SPLS.O), said sales at its North American stores
open for at least a year fell 2 percent. The average order
value in the North American retail unit fell slightly, and the
number of customer transactions fell about 2 percent.
 KEY POINTS
                Q3 2011    Estimate*  Q3 2010
 Sales          $2.84 bln  $2.89 bln  $2.90 bln
 Net income     $91.7 mln             $32.0 mln
 EPS            $0.28                 $0.12
 Adjusted EPS   $0.00      $0.01
 * Note: Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
 - Excluding charges from restructuring activities and other
costs as well as a tax-related benefit, the company had a loss,
after preferred stock dividends, of about $700,000.
 - "I'm pleased with the traction we're getting in our North
American businesses despite a lackluster U.S. economy,"
Chairman and Chief Executive Neil Austrian said. "The
successful execution of our key business initiatives is
beginning to move the needle."
 MARKET REACTION
 Office Depot shares fell 8.7 percent to $2.32 in early
trading. The shares sank to a 52-week low of $1.75 on Oct. 4.
Staples shares were down 2 percent at $14.79 while shares of
smaller rival OfficeMax Inc OMX.N were down 7.7 percent at$5.41.
 BACKGROUND/LINKS
 - Graphic on Office Depot's performance vs. OfficeMax:
link.reuters.com/tep64s
 - On Sept. 7, Office Depot said quarterly North American
same-store sales were down through August, but its gross margin
rose because the chain no longer sold entry-level laptops.
[ID:nN1E78603Z]
 - It also said quarterly back-to-school sales and gross
margin were both up 1.5 percentage points through August,
compared with the year-earlier period.
 (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐