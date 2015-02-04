UPDATE 4-Staples agrees to buy Office Depot, FTC approval seen likely

* Deal aimed at competing better with online and big box
rivals
* FTC approval likely, experts say
* Staples' shares fall over 10 pct, Office Depot's rise 1.5
pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Devika Krishna Kumar
Feb 4 Staples Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
office supplies retailer, agreed to buy No. 2 Office Depot Inc
in a $6.3 billion deal designed to help it better
compete against Wal-Mart Stores Inc and online rivals
such as Amazon.com Inc.
The U.S. government's antitrust watchdog, the Federal Trade
Commission, is likely to approve the deal, experts said,
agreeing with the companies that the rise of online retailers
and mega stores had changed the competitive landscape since 1997
when the agency stopped the companies from merging.
The FTC noted the proliferation of competitors in the market
for basic office supplies when it signed off on Office Depot's
purchase of No. 3 OfficeMax in 2013.
"The same factors that the FTC cited in the Office
Depot/OfficeMax deal are present here," said Seth Bloom, a
veteran of the Justice Department's antitrust division now in
private practice. "I think there's a fair chance for this deal
to be approved."
The FTC's review will likely focus on whether prices have
risen since Office Depot bought OfficeMax, said Michael Keeley,
a partner at law firm Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider.
"Unless the FTC finds that prices have gone up as a result
of that acquisition, the Staples transaction should have a good
chance at clearance as well," Keeley said.
BIG DEBT
Staples' shares fell 12 percent, suggesting investors were
concerned about the deal to combine the biggest remaining U.S.
retailers of basic office supplies such as paper and ink toner.
Office Depot's shares rose 3.8 percent.
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said Staples was paying
"a more than fair price" for Office Depot and was taking on a
large debt to buy a competitor in a weak market.
Staples said it had secured a $3 billion credit facility and
a $2.75 billion six-year term loan financing to fund the deal.
It will also suspend its share buyback program.
Staples said it could call off the deal if authorities
ordered divestitures that delivered more than $1.25 billion of
Office Depot's 2014 U.S. revenue.
The FTC did not require Office Depot to ditch stores when it
bought OfficeMax. The companies had cited increased competition
as a key reason for their merger.
The sheer clout of Amazon and Wal-Mart has led to
consolidation across the retail industry - from books and
electronics to dollar chains.
But Morningstar analyst Liang Feng said consolidation does
not necessarily result in market share growth, citing the
example of Best Buy Co Inc.
The retailer made a slew of acquisitions in 2011 and 2012
but has struggled in the face of competition from Amazon and
Wal-Mart.
"(The Staples-Office Depot deal) will lead to cost savings
but one of the biggest problems for this merged entity is going
to be growing market share," Feng said.
Activist investor Starboard Value LP called for the
companies to merge last month to save costs.
Starboard last reported a 5.1 percent stake in Staples and a
nearly 10 percent holding in Office Depot.
Staples will pay $7.25 per share in cash and 0.2188 of its
shares for each Office Depot share, a premium of 44 percent to
Office Depot's close on Monday before the Wall Street Journal
reported that the companies were in talks.
At $16.89, the low of Staples' share price on Wednesday
morning, the deal values each Office Depot share at $10.94.
Office Depot's stock was trading at $9.38.
Barclays is financial adviser to Staples. Legal advisers are
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP and Weil, Gotshal &
Manges. Peter J. Solomon Co is financial adviser to Office
Depot, whose legal adviser is Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.
(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose; Editing
by Savio D'Souza, Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)