Staples' merger with Office Depot hangs in balance at court hearing

WASHINGTON, March 21 The fate of Staples Inc's
planned merger with Office Depot Inc, which
U.S. antitrust regulators have sued to stop, depends in part on
whether a district court judge decides that Amazon.com Inc
will soon become a behemoth in the office supply
business.
In opening arguments on Monday in the court fight between
the Federal Trade Commission and Staples, Tara Reinhart argued
for the FTC that Staples' $6.3 billion bid for Office Depot is
illegal because the two companies sell 79 percent of the pens,
paper, file folders and other "consumable office supplies" sold
to Fortune 100 companies.
She showed emails, with company names blacked out, from
firms that expressed concern that the proposed merger would mean
higher prices for them. Staples announced its proposed
acquisition of Office Depot in February 2015.
Reinhart argued that Amazon is not a true competitor to
Staples or Office Depot and said not a single large business
customer has contracted with Amazon as its primary supplier.
However, Staples' lawyer, Diane Sullivan, argued that her
client was "like penguins on a melting iceberg," referring to
Amazon's 2015 announcement that it planned to enter the office
supplies market in a serious way.
Sullivan also said the FTC should take note of tough
Internet competition that helped force retailers including
Circuit City Stores Inc, Borders Group Inc
and Radio Shack to seek bankruptcy protection.
"The landscape of history is littered with companies who
have been killed or bankrupt by digitized companies like
Amazon," she said.
The hearing is expected to last for up to two weeks. To win
a preliminary injunction, the U.S. government must prove that
the proposed acquisition will hurt consumers in the form of
higher prices or lost innovation.
Such a finding would halt the deal long enough for the FTC
to hold hearings in its internal court, an extremely slow
process. A preliminary injunction often leads to companies
deciding to abandon their deal.
Judge Emmet Sullivan said it was "troubling" that granting a
preliminary injunction could kill the deal before it goes to a
full trial. "In reality, investors aren't going to wait around,"
he said.
