New Issue-Office Depot sells $250 mln notes

March 9 Office Depot Inc sold $250 million of first lien senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market on Friday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OFFICE DEPOT, INC. AMT $250 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/14/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 833 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS