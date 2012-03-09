版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 00:48 BJT

New Issue-Office Depot sells $250 mln notes

March 9 Office Depot Inc sold $250
million of first lien senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market on Friday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.	
	
BORROWER: OFFICE DEPOT, INC.	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 9.75 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 9.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/14/2012   	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 833 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐