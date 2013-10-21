CORRECTED-Office Depot, Office Max on track for FTC approval -report

(Corrects to Federal Trade Commission from Fair Trade
Commission in paragraph 1)
Oct 20 Office Depot and OfficeMax Inc
are set to receive regulatory approval for their planned
merger as the Federal Trade Commission has concluded the deal is
not likely to substantially lessen competition, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper also said the deal
should be approved without requiring the companies to make
divestitures.
Boca Raton, Florida-based Office Depot revealed plans to buy
Naperville, Illinois-based OfficeMax on Feb. 20 in an all-stock
deal worth $976 million that will combine the nation's second
and third largest office-supply superstores.
The companies declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)