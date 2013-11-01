UPDATE 2-Office Depot-OfficeMax deal gets U.S. antitrust nod

By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK Nov 1 A deal to combine No. 2 U.S.
office supply retailer Office Depot Inc with smaller
rival OfficeMax Inc has won approval from the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission, the companies said in a joint
statement on Friday.
The news, which boosted shares of both companies, came more
than eight months after Boca Raton, Florida-based Office Depot
proposed to buy Naperville, Illinois-based OfficeMax. They
expect the $976 million all-stock deal to cut costs, consolidate
stores, boost clout with suppliers and improve chances of
fighting market leader Staples Inc and online and
discount competitors.
The companies expect the transaction to close on Tuesday.
The deal raised the ghost of a famous antitrust case
involving an agreement to merge Staples with Office Depot. The
FTC challenged the proposed combination in court in 1997, and it
was scrapped after a judge ruled that it would lead to higher
prices for shoppers.
But some antitrust experts and many on Wall Street had said
the FTC's concerns from 1997 did not apply this time around. The
retail landscape has changed markedly in 16 years, they said,
especially due to the rise of online sales.
Office supply stores are fighting a battle for relevance,
with shoppers increasingly buying their paper, toner and
technology online from Amazon.com Inc, drugstores or at
mass merchants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target
Corp.
Analysts covering office supply retailers have long called
for consolidation in what they see as a cluttered sector whose
sales crumbled during the last recession.
On its website, the FTC said the decision to approve the
deal was unanimous and that the proposed merger was "unlikely to
substantially lessen competition."
The companies said they would each report quarterly earnings
after Monday's market close, but they canceled their previously
announced conference calls scheduled for Tuesday.
The combined company would have had revenue of about $17
billion for the 12 months ended June 29.
Office Depot and Office Max have not yet disclosed the
combined entity's name, headquarters or chief executive officer.
On Friday, officials at OfficeMax and Office Depot declined to
comment on those details.
"The next major milestone is the appointment of a CEO, which
we believe will be announced shortly, providing color into the
direction of the merged company," Janney Capital Markets analyst
David Strasser said.
OfficeMax shares were up 4 percent at $15.59 in morning New
York Stock Exchange trading, while Office Depot rose 3.6 percent
to $5.79.