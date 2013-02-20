UPDATE 8-Office Depot in $976 mln deal to buy rival OfficeMax

* Deal was accidentally announced earlier in the day
* CEO, headquarters still to be determined
* Office Depot shares plunge, slashing deal's value
By Phil Wahba
Feb 20 Office Depot Inc will acquire
smaller rival OfficeMax Inc in a $976 million all-stock
deal, the companies said on Wednesday, confirming an agreement
inadvertently announced earlier in the day, before it was
completed.
The combined entity's name, headquarters and CEO are all
undetermined, an unusual level of major decisions yet to be made
that points to the integration challenge the companies face.
"I have seldom seen a situation where they can't decide on
the name, the CEO or the corporate headquarters. Normally that's
what you work out before you announce a deal," said Tom
Stemberg, managing general partner of the Highland Consumer Fund
and founder of office supply chain Staples.
Office Depot shares plunged 17 percent, dragging down the
value of the deal. Even with a parallel 7 percent decline in
OfficeMax's shares, that stock still closed well above the
per-share value implied by the offer.
A source familiar with the situation said the terms of the
deal were not yet finalized when the news first broke around
7:30 a.m. EST (1230 GMT) on Office Depot's website in an
earnings release that contained certain merger details.
Confirmation only came about two hours later.
In a presentation to analysts, Office Depot Chief Executive
Officer Neil Austrian said the company's webcast provider
inadvertently issued the press release "way ahead" of schedule.
Thomson Reuters acknowledged that one of its units was
responsible for the premature release.
"We regret this error and are taking all steps necessary to
enhance our processes and controls to ensure this does not
happen again, as serving our valued customers remains our
highest priority," Thomson Reuters said in a statement.
Thomson Reuters is selling its investor relations and
services businesses, the unit that was responsible for issuing
the Office Depot release, to Nasdaq OMX Group Inc for
$390 million. The deal is expected to close during the first
half of this year. [ID: nL1E8NC2L0]
The error was reminiscent of Google's accidental earnings
release last year, when a premature regulatory filing by its
printing services provider RR Donnelley & Sons included
a copy of the still-incomplete statement with the phrase
"Pending Larry Quote" where Chief Executive Larry Page's comment
was supposed to go.
OFFICEMAX TRADES ABOVE BID
Office Depot insisted the deal was a merger of equals and
not an acquisition, although its shareholders would get the
larger part of the combined company. Austrian and OfficeMax CEO
Ravi Saligram are both candidates for the top job, though
Austrian said it was premature to discuss who the CEO would be
before the deal wins regulatory approval.
The agreement calls for the exchange of 2.69 Office Depot
common shares for each OfficeMax share. At Wednesday's closing
prices, the transaction would be valued at $975.9 million, based
on 86.8 million shares outstanding as of Dec. 29.
Office Depot executives said their shareholders would own 51
percent of the combined entity, and OfficeMax shareholders would
own 44 percent. Office Depot preferred shareholder BC Partners
would own 5 percent, assuming it follows through on a potential
plan to convert some of its preferred stock to common shares.
If BC Partners' stake were fully redeemed, Office Depot
shareholders would own 54 percent and OfficeMax 46 percent.
Office Depot and OfficeMax will have equal representation on the
combined entity's board, however.
Office Depot shares closed down 16.7 percent at $4.18, while
OfficeMax fell 7 percent to $12.09. Both had been down much more
sharply before rebounding somewhat in the last hour of trading.
It was not immediately clear whether the offer was enough to
satisfy one of OfficeMax's largest shareholders, Neuberger
Berman, which said earlier this week that it would support a
deal depending on the terms.
One of the firm's key demands was that OfficeMax pay out a
special dividend to shareholders. Under the terms announced
Wednesday, OfficeMax would be able to pay cash dividends of up
to $1.50 per share before the deal closed.
J.P. Morgan was financial adviser to OfficeMax, and
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Dechert LLP were
legal advisers. Peter J. Solomon Co and Morgan Stanley
were financial advisers to Office Depot's board. Simpson Thacher
& Bartlett LLP was legal adviser to Office Depot, and Kirkland &
Ellis was legal adviser to its board. Perella Weinberg Partners
also acted as financial advisers to the transaction committee of
Office Depot's board.
FALLING DEMAND
The two sides may have to address antitrust questions,
though Austrian said it was "very unlikely" the deal would be
blocked. Analysts expect less pushback from authorities for this
deal than what Office Depot faced in the 1990s, when it tried to
merge with Staples. Of seven antitrust experts polled by
Reuters, six said they expected a challenge by regulators or
said it was still too close to call.
Office supply retailers, often seen as a barometer of
economic health, have suffered as demand for their products fell
after the recent U.S. recession. They also face strong
competition from Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
in selling everything from pens and notebooks to
furniture to government, businesses and individuals.
Office Depot and OfficeMax said combining would help them
compete better with online retailers and warehouse clubs, among
others. They expect the deal to yield annual cost savings of
$400 million to $600 million within three years after its
anticipated closing by the end of 2013.
They declined to discuss any potential store closings on a
conference call with analysts, which Wall Street expects to be a
key outcome of the deal. Some analysts expect store closings to
be required for antitrust approval.
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said the
Office Depot-OfficeMax combination would help larger rival
Staples, too.
"Clearly, you can't make this deal work unless you close a
bunch of stores," he said. "Store rationalization is long
overdue, and Staples will clearly benefit from just having fewer
stores to compete with."
Staples has 39.9 percent of the U.S. office supply market,
Office Depot 19.2 percent and OfficeMax holds 15.7 percent,
according to Euromonitor International.
WEAK RESULTS
Both companies also reported fourth-quarter results
Wednesday, figures that helped make analysts' point about the
need for consolidation in the sector.
OfficeMax said sales fell 7 percent in the quarter and would
decline in the first quarter as well. Excluding special items,
the company broke even in the fourth quarter, while analysts
were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Office Depot reported a 12 percent decline in sales, which
missed Wall Street expectations. Earnings of 16 cents a share
before special items beat the analysts' forecast by 1 cent.