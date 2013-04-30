Office Depot quarterly profit misses estimates

April 30 No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer
Office Depot Inc reported a weaker-than-expected
quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by slow sales.
The results come as the retailer's board faces heat from its
largest shareholder, Starboard Value LP, for being ineffective.
The company also awaits investor and regulatory approval for its
deal to buy rival OfficeMax Inc.
Office Depot reported a first-quarter net loss $17 million,
or 6 cents a share, compared with net earnings of $41 million,
or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding merger-related costs, restructuring and asset
impairment charges, the earnings were flat. Analysts on average
expected a profit of 5 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.