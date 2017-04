Feb 25 Office supply retailer Office Depot Inc reported a net loss for the fourth quarter due to charges associated with its acquisition of rival OfficeMax Inc.

The company, which appointed turnaround expert Roland Smith as chief executive in November, reported a net loss of $144 million, or 34 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 28.

On an adjusted basis, Office Depot reported a loss of 3 cents per share.

Total sales rose 33 percent to $3.49 billion.