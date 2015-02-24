版本:
Office Depot's quarterly sales rise 10 pct

Feb 24 Office supply retailer Office Depot Inc's quarterly sales rose nearly 10 percent, helped by the acquisition of OfficeMax.

The net loss attributable to Office Depot's shareholders narrowed to $84 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27 from $144 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $3.83 billion from $3.49 billion.

Office Depot and Staples Inc said earlier this month that they would merge to better compete with online retailers. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
