Office Depot sets annual meeting date after investor complaints

NEW YORK, June 17 Office Depot Inc on
Monday said it will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Aug.
21, after its top investor sued the second-largest U.S. office
supply retailer for not holding one in the past year to elect
directors.
Last week, Starboard Value LP said in a complaint filed with
the Court of Chancery in Delaware that Office Depot had not held
an annual shareholder meeting for 13 months.
The activist investor has nominated six members, including
Starboard co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Smith and former Home Depot
CEO Robert Nardelli, for the Office Depot board.
It cited the lack of retail experience among current board
members and stressed the need to reconstitute the board whether
or not its proposed merger with rival OfficeMax Inc
takes place.
Office Depot shareholders of record on July 11 will be
eligible to vote at the annual shareholders meeting, it said in
a statement on Monday.
The retailer revealed plans in February to buy OfficeMax in
an all-stock deal worth $937.2 million. They have not yet
decided on the combined entity's name, headquarters or CEO. The
companies are awaiting regulatory and investor approval.