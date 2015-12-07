US files complaint to stop Staples from buying Office Depot

WASHINGTON Dec 7 The Federal Trade Commission
has filed a complaint aimed at stopping Staples Inc,
the nation's largest office supply store, from buying its top
rival, Office Depot Inc, the agency said on Monday.
The agency stopped a merger attempt between the same two
companies in 1997.
"The Commission has reason to believe that the proposed
merger between Staples and Office Depot is likely to eliminate
beneficial competition that large companies rely on to reduce
the costs of office supplies," said FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez
in a statement. "The FTC's complaint alleges that Staples and
Office Depot are often the top two bidders for large business
customers."
Staples announced in February that it was buying Office
Depot for $6.3 billion as part of a plan to join forces to
compete against big box stores and online rivals.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)