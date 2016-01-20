版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 20日 星期三 21:07 BJT

Staples gives itself more time to end Office Depot pursuit

Jan 20 Staples Inc said it will extend the date to terminate its $6.3 billion-acquisition of Office Depot Inc to May 16 from Feb. 4.

The extension is due to the ongoing litigation between the companies and the Federal Trade Commission, Staples said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐