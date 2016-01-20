Staples gives itself more time to end Office Depot pursuit

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Staples Inc said it will extend the date to terminate its $6.3 billion-acquisition of Office Depot Inc to May 16 from Feb. 4.
The extension is due to the ongoing litigation between the companies and the Federal Trade Commission, Staples said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating