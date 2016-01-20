UPDATE 1-Staples, Office Depot buy time to fight merger-related lawsuit

(Adds details, background)
Jan 20 Staples Inc said it would give
itself three more months before calling off its proposed $6.3
billion-acquisition of Office Depot Inc, giving the
companies time to fight an antitrust lawsuit with the Federal
Trade Commission.
Staples said on Wednesday it would extend the termination
date of the proposed acquisition to May 16 from Feb. 4, the
previous deadline to settle antitrust issues.
The FTC sued to block the deal in early December, arguing
the combination would control 70 percent of the U.S. market for
office supplies purchased by large national customers.
Staples has accused federal regulators of applying antitrust
laws in a "misguided" way to try and block the deal to merge the
two biggest U.S. office supplies retailers.
The previous termination date of Feb. 4 marks a year since
Staples offered to buy Office Depot to better compete with
online and big box retailers such as Amazon.com Inc and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)