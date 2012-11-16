UPDATE 1-Shareholder asks Office Depot to revoke poison pill

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
Nov 16 Activist hedge fund Starboard Value asked Office Depot Inc to immediately revoke its "poison pill" provision, claiming it limited the influence of shareholders.
In September, Starboard said it took a 13.3 percent stake in Office Depot, the No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer, making it the biggest shareholder in the company. On Friday, the hedge fund said it owned a 14.8 percent stake.
"We believe the implementation of the poison pill, with a threshold just above our current ownership, is designed specifically to entrench the current board," Starboard said in a letter to the board.
Office Depot has been facing tough competition from other office products suppliers as well as mass merchants and drugstores.
Sales at office supply retailers have suffered as corporate customers and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending in the weak global economy.
Same-store sales at Office Depot's 1,090 North American stores fell 4 percent in the third quarter.
Office Depot shares closed at $2.96 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.