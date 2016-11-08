Blackstone says agrees to buy OfficeFirst Immobilien

FRANKFURT Nov 8 Blackstone said on
Tuesday its Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV had agreed
to buy German real estate company OfficeFirst Immobilien from
IVG Immobilien AG.
Both sides did not comment on the price of the deal.
Two people familiar with the deal said Blackstone was paying
around 22 euros per share for OfficeFirst which, including debt,
will give the deal an enterprise value of 3.3 billion euros
($3.65 billion).
Reuters reported in August that buyout group Blackstone was
in talks to acquire OfficeFirst, which comprises a portfolio of
about 100 German office buildings including the landmark Squaire
at Frankfurt airport, in a potential 3 billion euro deal.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)