UPDATE 1-Blackstone to buy German property group OfficeFirst Immobilien

FRANKFURT Nov 8 Blackstone is to buy
OfficeFirst Immobilien from IVG Immobilien AG, ending months of
talks over a potential sale or stock market listing of the
German property company.
Both sides did not comment on the price, but three people
familiar with the process said Blackstone was paying around 22
euros per share, which, including debt, gives the deal an
enterprise value of 3.3 billion euros ($3.65 billion).
In September, Reuters reported that talks between buyout
group Blackstone and IVG over a potential 3.3 billion euro deal
for OfficeFirst had broken down and that IVG was looking at a
stock market flotation.
But a first attempt last month to list OfficeFirst failed as
not enough buyers were willing to pay the 21 to 23 euros per
share bankers were seeking in what would have been the
second-biggest market listing in Germany this year.
It is rare for multi-billion euro property portfolios to
come on to the market in Germany, which offers comparatively
high yields in the current low interest rate environment. The
deal allows IVG and its hedge fund owners to lock in high
prices.
OfficeFirst has a portfolio of about 100 German office
buildings, including the landmark Squaire at Frankfurt airport.
The acquisition is through one of Blackstone's regional real
estate funds, Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV, and is
expected to close in the first three months of 2017.
IVG went through insolvency proceedings in 2013 after cost
overruns at its Squaire development made debt levels
unsustainable. Funds such as York Capital, Anchorage and
Davidson Kempner had first invested in IVG's debt and later
became shareholders of the company.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Alexander Huebner and Arno
Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane Merriman)