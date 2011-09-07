UPDATE 1-OfficeMax cuts Q3 sales outlook

* Expects Q3 sales to fall

Sept 7 (Retailer OfficeMax Inc cut its sales outlook for third quarter, citing lower-than-expected sales of technology products.

"Against the backdrop of difficult macroeconomic conditions, we are experiencing a soft back-to-school season driven by a price conscious consumer and weaker technology sales," Chief Executive Ravi Saligram said in a statement.

The company now expects third-quarter sales to fall, compared with its previous expectation of revenue remaining flat.

However, OfficeMax kept its sales outlook for the second half of the year. It expects sales for the second half of 2011 to be slightly higher than the year-ago period. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)