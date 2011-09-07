UPDATE 1-OfficeMax cuts Q3 sales outlook

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects Q3 sales to fall
* Expects sales to rise slightly in H2 (Follows alerts)
Sept 7 (Retailer OfficeMax Inc cut its sales outlook for third quarter, citing lower-than-expected sales of technology products.
"Against the backdrop of difficult macroeconomic conditions, we are experiencing a soft back-to-school season driven by a price conscious consumer and weaker technology sales," Chief Executive Ravi Saligram said in a statement.
The company now expects third-quarter sales to fall, compared with its previous expectation of revenue remaining flat.
However, OfficeMax kept its sales outlook for the second half of the year. It expects sales for the second half of 2011 to be slightly higher than the year-ago period. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: