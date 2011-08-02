UPDATE 4-OfficeMax beats, raising hopes for office chains

* Q2 EPS ex-items $0.07 vs Wall Street view $0.00

* Q2 sales fall 0.3 pct to $1.65 bln, beat estimates

* Sees flat sales in Q3, in line with some estimates

* Softer traffic trends early in the back-to-school season

* Shares up 10.8 percent (Adds CEO comment on back-to-school, updates shares)

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, Aug 2 OfficeMax Inc OMX.N reported better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast flat current-quarter sales that were in line with some analysts' estimates, sending the third-largest office supply chain's shares up nearly 11 percent.

The results came a week after larger rival Office Depot Inc ODP.N reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, raising hopes that the office supplies sector was turning the corner. [ID:nN1E76O1EN]

"This quarter, along with results from Office Depot, points to stabilization in the office products space, after several years of very difficult results," Janney Capital Markets analyst David Strasser said.

Other industry watchers agreed.

"Given OfficeMax's awful first-quarter earnings miss, we are encouraged by the results," analyst Anthony Chukumba with BB&T Capital Markets wrote on Tuesday, adding that the retailer's shares were very inexpensive at current levels.

Strasser and Chukumba have "buy" ratings on OfficeMax, whose stock was up 10.8 percent at $8.02 in midday trading.

(For a graphic comparing valuations of office supply retailers, click r.reuters.com/vaf92s)

SHOPPERS BUYING PRODUCTS ELSEWHERE

Many investors look at office supply retailers as a barometer of economic health because demand for their products is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.

They will get more details on the category on Aug. 17, when market leader Staples (SPLS.O) issues its quarterly report.

OfficeMax, which reported a 0.3 percent decline in sales for the second quarter, now sees third-quarter sales in line with the year-earlier period.

Strasser said the company's forecast of flat third-quarter sales and an improving operating margin rate in the third and fourth quarters were in line with his expectations.

Staples, Office Depot and OfficeMax face a tough selling environment as corporate customers cut back on office supplies and budget-conscious shoppers now buy school supplies at mass merchants, dollar stores, drugstores and pretty much anywhere else where they can find decent bargains.

"While it is early in the back-to-school season, we have seen softer traffic trends versus the prior year," OfficeMax Chief Executive Officer Ravi Saligram said on a conference call.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of the U.S. economy, rose 0.1 percent in the second quarter -- the weakest since the end of the recession. [ID:nCAT005481]

In the second quarter, OfficeMax's net loss was $3 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier net profit of $11.8 million, or 14 cents a share.

Excluding charges for store closures and severance, OfficeMax earned 7 cents a share. On that basis, analysts were expecting the company to break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of $1.65 billion exceeded the analysts' average estimate of $1.64 billion. Same-store sales fell 0.5 percent.

For the third quarter, OfficeMax expects its adjusted operating income margin rate to be flat to slightly higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)