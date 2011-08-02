UPDATE 4-OfficeMax beats, raising hopes for office chains

* Q2 EPS ex-items $0.07 vs Wall Street view $0.00
* Q2 sales fall 0.3 pct to $1.65 bln, beat estimates
* Sees flat sales in Q3, in line with some estimates
* Softer traffic trends early in the back-to-school season
* Shares up 10.8 percent
(Adds CEO comment on back-to-school, updates shares)
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Aug 2 OfficeMax Inc OMX.N reported
better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast flat
current-quarter sales that were in line with some analysts'
estimates, sending the third-largest office supply chain's
shares up nearly 11 percent.
The results came a week after larger rival Office Depot Inc
ODP.N reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss,
raising hopes that the office supplies sector was turning the
corner. [ID:nN1E76O1EN]
"This quarter, along with results from Office Depot, points
to stabilization in the office products space, after several
years of very difficult results," Janney Capital Markets
analyst David Strasser said.
Other industry watchers agreed.
"Given OfficeMax's awful first-quarter earnings miss, we
are encouraged by the results," analyst Anthony Chukumba with
BB&T Capital Markets wrote on Tuesday, adding that the
retailer's shares were very inexpensive at current levels.
Strasser and Chukumba have "buy" ratings on OfficeMax,
whose stock was up 10.8 percent at $8.02 in midday trading.
(For a graphic comparing valuations of office supply
retailers, click r.reuters.com/vaf92s)
SHOPPERS BUYING PRODUCTS ELSEWHERE
Many investors look at office supply retailers as a
barometer of economic health because demand for their products
is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.
They will get more details on the category on Aug. 17, when
market leader Staples (SPLS.O) issues its quarterly report.
OfficeMax, which reported a 0.3 percent decline in sales
for the second quarter, now sees third-quarter sales in line
with the year-earlier period.
Strasser said the company's forecast of flat third-quarter
sales and an improving operating margin rate in the third and
fourth quarters were in line with his expectations.
Staples, Office Depot and OfficeMax face a tough selling
environment as corporate customers cut back on office supplies
and budget-conscious shoppers now buy school supplies at mass
merchants, dollar stores, drugstores and pretty much anywhere
else where they can find decent bargains.
"While it is early in the back-to-school season, we have
seen softer traffic trends versus the prior year," OfficeMax
Chief Executive Officer Ravi Saligram said on a conference
call.
Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of
the U.S. economy, rose 0.1 percent in the second quarter -- the
weakest since the end of the recession. [ID:nCAT005481]
In the second quarter, OfficeMax's net loss was $3 million,
or 4 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier net profit of
$11.8 million, or 14 cents a share.
Excluding charges for store closures and severance,
OfficeMax earned 7 cents a share. On that basis, analysts were
expecting the company to break even, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of $1.65 billion exceeded the analysts' average
estimate of $1.64 billion. Same-store sales fell 0.5 percent.
For the third quarter, OfficeMax expects its adjusted
operating income margin rate to be flat to slightly higher than
a year earlier.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)